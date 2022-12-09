News and First Alert Weather App
3 convicted sex offenders to be released in Wausau under DOC supervision

Menting, Covella, and Martin to be released on Dec. 13
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three individuals are set to be released by the Marathon County Law Enforcement and Corrections CORE team on Dec. 13 upon reaching their mandatory release dates.

Seth Menting, 31, Zachary Covella, 36, and Zachery Martin, 34 will be placed under strict supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Division of Community Corrections. Menting and Covella were separately convicted of child pornography possession in 2017 and 2015, Martin was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2009.

Upon their release, all three will be placed in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Intensive Supervision program as well as the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. They will be monitored by Sex Offender Agent Specialists out of the Division of Community Corrections Office based in the Marathon County Courthouse.

They will be living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be subject to the Department of Corrections GPS and placed on highly restricted schedules for both work and treatment.

