News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

“We were hoping to get more out of this” Sen. Tuberville reacts to Griner release

After 10 months in what President Biden called “intolerable circumstances,” 2-time Olympian and...
After 10 months in what President Biden called “intolerable circumstances,” 2-time Olympian and WNBA star Brittney Griner is coming home.(AP)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s a victory nearly a year in the making - made possible by what Biden is calling “painstaking and intense negotiations” with Russia.

“Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones,” said Biden. “She should’ve been there all along.”

Griner was arrested back in February at an airport outside of Moscow for possession of less than a gram of hashish oil.

She was sentenced to nine years in one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies.

“This is a day that has taken a long time.  We’ve never stopped pushing for her release” said Biden.

The deal came together last minute, with key players from the state department, Russia and the United Arab Emirates all in talks.

In exchange for Griner, the US is releasing Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the ‘Merchant of Death”.

He was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, supporting a terrorist organization and conspiracy to acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles.

For some on Capitol Hill, while they’re happy Griner is home, feel we got fleeced in the deal.

“We played all of our cards. We were all hoping to get more for what we got out of this” said Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

For Brittneys wife Cherelle, Thursday is a prayer answered.

“Today I’m just standing here overwhelmed with emotion..  but the most important emotion I have right now is sincere gratitude”

While Thursday is a day of celebration, the Biden administration says there’s still work to be done.

American Paul Whelan is still in Russian custody after a 2018 arrest for his alleged involvement in a spy operation.

Whelan denies that and has said he is disappointed the Administration wasn’t able to include him in the swap.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Dr.
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
A First Alert Weather Day for accumulating snow causing tricky travel conditions south of...
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

Latest News

Basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia. (CNN, TWITTER,...
Brittney Griner released from Russia in prisoner exchange
The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues, as the man himself grapples with two...
Trump under pressure from growing pile of legal problems
A broad ruling could lead to new efforts to redraw congressional districts to maximize partisan...
SCOTUS case on NC redistricting could upend electoral politics
Sen. Warnock wins in Georgia giving Democrats a majority in the Senate
Warnock victory brings consequences to the U.S. Senate