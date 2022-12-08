News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis named USA Track and Field Youth Athlete of the Year

Roisin Willis poses with USA's Juliette Whittaker (right) and Switzerland's Audrey Werro (left)
Roisin Willis poses with USA's Juliette Whittaker (right) and Switzerland's Audrey Werro (left)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis was named the Youth Athlete of the Year by USA Track and Field, the team announced on Tuesday.

The honor comes after a banner year for Roisin Willis in her senior season. After setting multiple records, including the fastest high school time ever in the Wisconsin State Track and Field meet for SPASH, Willis capped off the season by winning two gold medals at the U20 World Championships.

Willis’ time of 1:59.13 in the 800-meter set a championship record. She also won gold as the final leg in the team’s 4x400 meter relay.

Willis is currently at Stanford University preparing for her freshman season with the Cardinals.

