Stevens Point native Roisin Willis named USA Track and Field Youth Athlete of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis was named the Youth Athlete of the Year by USA Track and Field, the team announced on Tuesday.

She was a double gold medalist at the World Athletics U20 Championships in the 800m and 4x400m, she set a national high school record in the 800m in February, and clocked the fastest indoor 800m by a U20 runner this year.



Roisin Willis is our Youth Athlete of the Year 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/t5dcNRN7NX — USATF (@usatf) December 7, 2022

The honor comes after a banner year for Roisin Willis in her senior season. After setting multiple records, including the fastest high school time ever in the Wisconsin State Track and Field meet for SPASH, Willis capped off the season by winning two gold medals at the U20 World Championships.

Willis’ time of 1:59.13 in the 800-meter set a championship record. She also won gold as the final leg in the team’s 4x400 meter relay.

Willis is currently at Stanford University preparing for her freshman season with the Cardinals.

