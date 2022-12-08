News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point man, Kansas teen killed in crash outside Wichita

A Stevens Point, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday when the truck he was riding in crashed in Kansas, the state's highway patrol reported.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. JOHN, Kan. (WMTV) - The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Stevens Point man and a teenager from Kansas died in a two-vehicle crash near a small town in the south-central part of the state.

KHP’s crash log indicated the Wisconsin man, who was identified as Peter Laskowski, was riding in a Dodge Ram pickup around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday when it collided with an SUV at an intersection outside of St. John, Kansas, which is about an hour-and-a-half west of Wichita. The 51-year-old was taken to a regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The report states the Ram that Laskowski was in and a Saturn Vue entered the intersection at the same time and the SUV struck the passenger side of the truck. Both vehicles went off the road and the Ram rolled over, ending up back on its wheels.

The 17-year-old driver of the Vue, Tate Martin, of Ellinwood, Kansas, also died in the crash, KHP continued. His passenger, Trace Ritterhouse, was rushed to a county hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ram, who was from Mississippi, was also taken to a larger medical center with serious injuries, while the other two in the pickup, both of whom lived in Virginia, went to separate hospitals with minor injuries, the report added.

KHP noted that none of the six people involved in the wreck were wearing seatbelts at the time.

