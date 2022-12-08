Plenty of unique hunting and trapping opportunities still available during the winter

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - While the gun deer season has drawn to a close, the Wisconsin DNR reminds hunters that plenty of unique hunting and trapping opportunities are still available throughout the winter.

Whether hunters prefer large game, small game, waterfowl, or gamebirds, Wisconsin has something for everyone. Hunting and trapping provide a way for families to put local, lean protein on their tables while aiding the DNR in important species management efforts.

Be sure to consult the 2022 combined rules and regulations and season dates and deadlines webpage before heading out on your next adventure.

DEER

Archery and Crossbow: Now–Jan. 8

No bucks may be harvested during the antlerless-only hunts identified below. The extended season goes through Jan. 31, in certain counties

Statewide 4-Day Antlerless Only Hunt: Dec. 8–11

Antlerless Only Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24–Jan. 1. Open only in select Farmland (Zone 2) counties. See page 12 of combined hunting regulations for valid counties.

Hunters may use any unfilled antlerless harvest authorization during any of these hunts, but they must be used in the zone, county, and land type designated on the harvest authorization. The DNR also encourages hunters to consider donating their deer to families in need through the Deer Donation Program. More information regarding hunts offered in each county and an interactive deer map are available on the DNR website.

MIGRATORY BIRDS

Open Water Duck Zone: Now–Dec. 13

Coot: Same as Wild Duck Zone you are hunting

Northern Goose Zone: Now–Dec. 16

Southern Goose Zone: Dec. 18–Jan. 3

Mississippi River Goose Zone: Now–Jan. 3

FALL TURKEY

Zones 1-5: Now–Jan. 8

SMALL GAME

Cottontail rabbit

Northern zone: Now-Feb. 28

Southern zone: Now-Feb. 28

Squirrels (gray and fox)

Statewide: Now-Feb. 28

Hunting protected species, such as badger, jackrabbit, moose, and flying squirrel are prohibited. Check the small game hunting regulations for a complete set of rules.

OTHER GAME BIRDS

Pheasant: Now–Jan. 8, 2023

Ruffed grouse

Zon A: Now–Jan. 8, 2023

Zone B: Closes Dec. 8

Crow: Jan. 18, 2023–Mar. 20, 2023

Hungarian partridge (Statewide except in Clark, Marathon, and Taylor counties): Now–Jan. 8, 2023

OTHER HUNTING AND TRAPPING OPPORTUNITIES

Coyote hunting is year-round. However, coyote trapping is on a seasonal basis.

Red and gray fox hunting: Now–Feb. 15, 2023 but trapping is also seasonal.

Beaver: See beaver trapping seasons.

Mink: See mink trapping seasons.

Muskrat: See muskrat trapping seasons.

Bobcat hunting: Now-Dec. 25 and Dec. 26-Jan. 31

Bobcat Trapping: See bobcat trapping seasons.

Fisher: See fisher trapping seasons.

Otter: See otter trapping seasons.

Raccoon hunting for both residents and non-residents: Now-Feb. 15

Raccoon Trapping: See raccoon trapping seasons.

