News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Plenty of unique hunting and trapping opportunities still available during the winter

Bowhunting
Bowhunting(Wisconsin DNR)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - While the gun deer season has drawn to a close, the Wisconsin DNR reminds hunters that plenty of unique hunting and trapping opportunities are still available throughout the winter.

Whether hunters prefer large game, small game, waterfowl, or gamebirds, Wisconsin has something for everyone. Hunting and trapping provide a way for families to put local, lean protein on their tables while aiding the DNR in important species management efforts.

Be sure to consult the 2022 combined rules and regulations and season dates and deadlines webpage before heading out on your next adventure.

DEER

Archery and Crossbow: Now–Jan. 8

No bucks may be harvested during the antlerless-only hunts identified below. The extended season goes through Jan. 31, in certain counties

Statewide 4-Day Antlerless Only Hunt: Dec. 8–11

Antlerless Only Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24–Jan. 1. Open only in select Farmland (Zone 2) counties. See page 12 of combined hunting regulations for valid counties.

Hunters may use any unfilled antlerless harvest authorization during any of these hunts, but they must be used in the zone, county, and land type designated on the harvest authorization. The DNR also encourages hunters to consider donating their deer to families in need through the Deer Donation Program. More information regarding hunts offered in each county and an interactive deer map are available on the DNR website.

MIGRATORY BIRDS

Open Water Duck Zone: Now–Dec. 13

Coot: Same as Wild Duck Zone you are hunting

Northern Goose Zone: Now–Dec. 16

Southern Goose Zone: Dec. 18–Jan. 3

Mississippi River Goose Zone: Now–Jan. 3

FALL TURKEY

Zones 1-5: Now–Jan. 8

SMALL GAME

Cottontail rabbit

Northern zone: Now-Feb. 28

Southern zone: Now-Feb. 28

Squirrels (gray and fox)

Statewide: Now-Feb. 28

Hunting protected species, such as badger, jackrabbit, moose, and flying squirrel are prohibited. Check the small game hunting regulations for a complete set of rules.

OTHER GAME BIRDS

Pheasant: Now–Jan. 8, 2023

Ruffed grouse

Zon A: Now–Jan. 8, 2023

Zone B: Closes Dec. 8

Crow: Jan. 18, 2023–Mar. 20, 2023

Hungarian partridge (Statewide except in Clark, Marathon, and Taylor counties): Now–Jan. 8, 2023

OTHER HUNTING AND TRAPPING OPPORTUNITIES

Coyote hunting is year-round. However, coyote trapping is on a seasonal basis.

Red and gray fox hunting: Now–Feb. 15, 2023 but trapping is also seasonal.

Beaver: See beaver trapping seasons.

Mink: See mink trapping seasons.

Muskrat: See muskrat trapping seasons.

Bobcat hunting: Now-Dec. 25 and Dec. 26-Jan. 31

Bobcat Trapping: See bobcat trapping seasons.

Fisher: See fisher trapping seasons.

Otter: See otter trapping seasons.

Raccoon hunting for both residents and non-residents: Now-Feb. 15

Raccoon Trapping: See raccoon trapping seasons.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Dr.
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
A First Alert Weather Day for accumulating snow causing tricky travel conditions south of...
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

Latest News

Mosinee's Davin Stoffel
Mosinee’s Stoffel, Wisconsin Rapid’s Connor Akey named to AP all-state team
Roisin Willis poses with USA's Juliette Whittaker (right) and Switzerland's Audrey Werro (left)
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis named USA Track and Field Youth Athlete of the Year
Lexie White during a Wausau West game vs Eau Claire North.
Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights
High School Sports
High School Sports