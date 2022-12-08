The number of structure fires continues to increase this winter

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Wisconsin’s seen an unusually high number of structure fires for this time of year, according to local authorities.

Winter provides plenty of opportunities to cause a fire in your home. The Merrill Fire Department says being aware of space heaters, cooking surfaces, and holiday lights are crucial to keeping safe. In the meantime, first and second responders are easing the burden for those who’ve already suffered a loss.

Merrill’s Richard Lanier is living with his daughter since his neighbor’s apartment caught fire. It may take up to several months before he can get back into his apartment. “I want to thank the Red Cross because they were very helpful in getting new clothes and stuff you know because I’m not used to having stuff given to me,” he says.

It’s a situation that’s more common this year than in years past.

“What’s kind of unusual is what we’re seeing here in northcentral Wisconsin with just a rash of fires to start off December here,” says Communications Director of the Red Cross of Wisconsin Justin Kern.

Fire departments in the area sport a wreath showing how many incidents they respond to during the holiday season. “We have three red ones on there now which means we’ve had the three structure fires in our fire jurisdiction just since Thanksgiving, and that’s where we want to keep it,” says Merrill Fire Department Chief Josh Klug.

Freezing weather came on quickly this year, and many of us may not have had time to consider every precaution.

“It’s super important to be aware, between extension cord use, appliances, lights, and in addition the cooking appliances too,” Klug says.

Authorities are hoping we all take a moment to consider how we can keep ourselves and our neighbors safe. “Hopefully, folks can take some of those proactive measures in terms of smoke alarms and just being mindful of when you’re cooking, it’s the holidays, that sort of thing, and talking to your family about the fire escape plan, just in case it happens,” says Kern.

Chief Klug says to call 911 first, make sure everyone’s safe, and only then try to mitigate the damage if it’s possible.

