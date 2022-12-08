News and First Alert Weather App
LEAP delivers unique gifts to local law enforcement

300 gift cards were given by Law Enforcement Appreciation Project which accepts donations
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holidays coming up, it is once again the time of the year that the Law Enforcement Appreciation Project gives back to Marathon County law enforcement.

The organization raises money from the public and uses it to buy gift cards and gift bags which allow officers to buy a meal during a long shift or get a quick caffeine boost to stay awake on those early mornings. LEAP is set to deliver nearly 300 gift cards worth $25 and gift bags to every single officer in Marathon County.

“One of the highlights of my career is being able to speak about this community and how much it supports its area of law enforcement teams. I’m extremely grateful for all this community does for us,” says Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks, who is retiring at the end of the year.

LEAP held its gift card giveaway at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday where Dan Krcma and Kara Mohr-Weiland addressed Sheriff Parks and other officers and deputies to extend their gratitude.

President of the Law Enforcement Appreciation Project Dan Krcma says, “We raise from the community and then buy the gift cards at various convenience stores around the area and present those at an event like this, as a way of saying thank you for their service and dedication and sacrifice that they make, particularly now during the holiday season.”

“Thank you wholeheartedly for your effort to appreciate us,” says Mosinee’s Police Chief Kennath Grams.

To find out more information and how you can help LEAP, call 715-216-3443 or visit their Facebook page.

