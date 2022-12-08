3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three hours while responding agencies cleared the incident.
Marathon County Sheriff Lieutenant Seubert says they are unsure what caused the incident.
Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wausau Medical, and Wausau, Marathon City, and SAFER Fire Departments all responded to the incident and were able to clear the scene just after 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.