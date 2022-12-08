A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, starting in the early to mid-morning through the late afternoon for locations near and south of Highway 10. Snow will move into the southern parts of Central Wisconsin Friday morning, falling moderate to perhaps heavy at times from mid-morning into the early to mid-afternoon, tapering off to snow showers by late afternoon.

Snowfall will range from nothing north, a coating to less than 1" in Wausau, to higher amounts farther south. (WSAW)

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect from tonight to Friday afternoon for Juneau & Adams Counties. (WSAW)

Low pressure will track east from the western Plains into northern Illinois from Thursday night into Friday afternoon. A band of snow will follow the track of the low on the northern side, with accumulating snow likely in southern Wisconsin, as well as the southern parts of our viewing area (Wood, Portage, Juneau, Adams & Waushara Counties). The snow will arrive during the morning commute south of Highway 10 and continue through lunchtime into the mid-afternoon. Roads will range from slippery and wet (if treated) near Highway 10, to snow-covered and hazardous at times farther south. For locations north of Highway 10 to Highway 29, light snow and snow showers are on tap from Friday morning into the afternoon with some slippery stretches on roads. Those in the Northwoods will not have much more than clouds with a chance of a flurry on Friday.

Snow will overspread the southern parts of the area Friday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of light to moderate snow for the southern half of the area on Friday. (WSAW)

Periods of snow south, while snow showers near and north of Highway 10 Friday midday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will wind down during the mid to late afternon Friday. (WSAW)

Accumulations will range from nothing in the north to a coating to less than 1″ in Wausau, Marshfield, and Shawano, to 1-2″ in Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, and Wautoma, while 3-5″ in the southern half of Juneau & Adams Counties, including Necedah, Adams, and Wisconsin Dells. If you have travel that will take you into southern Wisconsin on Friday, be prepared for tough driving conditions due to the snow. Be sure to allow extra time, slow down, and keep enough distance between you and other vehicles on the road to maintain a safe stopping distance if needed.

Once this winter storm exits to the east Friday evening, there will be an additional opportunity for snow showers in the region on Saturday. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ are possible, creating slippery road conditions.

Snow showers on Saturday, while some sun and a bit milder Sunday. (WSAW)

