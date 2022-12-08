News and First Alert Weather App
Delta Dental delivers 271 pajamas to kids in crisis

Two Delta Dental employees from Brush Book Bed delivers books, pajamas toothpaste and toothbrushes to Stevens Point.(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Delta Dental delivered 271 pajamas to kids in crisis through the American Academy of Pediatrics’ program, Brush Book Bed.

Brush Book Bed aims to help younger kids have a proper bedtime routine. Employees of Delta Dental collected donations of pajamas. Delta Dental then provides toothbrushes and books and delivers boxes of those items to nonprofit organizations.

Brush Book Bed delivered to The Women’s Community in Wausau, The Family Center in Wisconsin Rapids, and The Family Crisis Center in Stevens Point.

“I have been here 21 years and they have been a valuable asset to the Family Crisis Center throughout that entire time I’ve been here. It’s grown. Anyone who utilizes The Family Crisis Center has the opportunity to receive pajamas from this program,” Family Crisis Center Coordinator Kathy Junion said.

Next year Delta Dental hopes to increase its donation numbers and set a goal to raise 300 to 350 pajamas.

