D.C. Everest School District seeks items for their Winter Wish List drive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The D.C. Everest School District is accepting clothing, hygiene products and winter wear as part of its Winter Wish List this season. The district is accepting only new and unworn apparel and footwear, such as: athletic wear, sweatpants, leggings, shoes, winter boots, winter coats and various hygiene products for distribution within the school district.

The D.C. Everest Girls Basketball Team will be accepting these items before their home game against Lakeland, Tuesday December 13, at the Greenheck Field House.

If you are unable to attend Tuesday’s game, the needed items can be dropped off at the D.C. Everest Administration Building Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The DCE Administration building is located at 1699 Schofield Ave Suite 300 in Schofield.

