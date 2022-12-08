News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest School District seeks items for their Winter Wish List drive

Items will be distributed to families in need within the D.C. Everest School District
Accepting items at the DCE Administration Building
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The D.C. Everest School District is accepting clothing, hygiene products and winter wear as part of its Winter Wish List this season. The district is accepting only new and unworn apparel and footwear, such as: athletic wear, sweatpants, leggings, shoes, winter boots, winter coats and various hygiene products for distribution within the school district.

The D.C. Everest Girls Basketball Team will be accepting these items before their home game against Lakeland, Tuesday December 13, at the Greenheck Field House.

If you are unable to attend Tuesday’s game, the needed items can be dropped off at the D.C. Everest Administration Building Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The DCE Administration building is located at 1699 Schofield Ave Suite 300 in Schofield.

An opportunity to help others in our District. Please note, we can only accept new, unworn apparel and footwear.

Posted by DC Everest Area School District on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

