Aspirus offers free flu vaccinations in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health is offering 50 free flu shots at the YMCA of the Northwoods on Dec. 15 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. located at 2003 E. Winnebago St. in Rhinelander.

Flu vaccinations are available for people ages 18-64 on a first-come, first-served basis but advance registration is encouraged by calling 715-362-9622.

Health experts are predicting this flu season to be particularly impactful. The lower levels of cold and flu activity during the pandemic mean people haven’t been exposed to these illnesses as much over the past two years, and our immune systems may be more susceptible.

“The number one thing people can do to minimize their risk of getting influenza is getting the flu shot,” says Wendy Neuendank, R.N., Aspirus Occupational Health. “The benefit of preventing the flu outweighs many risks that people may worry about when getting the flu shot. If you have any concerns about the flu shot, talk to your medical provider or pharmacist.”

Flu shots for those not eligible for the free vaccinations can be scheduled with Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic Chippewa Drive by calling 715-361-5480 or Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic North Shore Drive at 715-361-4700. There is a $0 copay with most insurances.

Aspirus strongly encourages vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older as the best way to protect ourselves and those around us. Flu shots are particularly important for people at higher risk of complications from the flu, including those who are pregnant, younger than 2 years old or above the age of 65, and have chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes.

If you just received a COVID-19 vaccination, you can still get your flu shot without waiting in between. However, if you currently have COVID-19, you should wait to get your flu shot until you feel better and your medical provider says it’s safe to go out.

Representatives from Aspirus Health Plan will be available during the free flu clinic at the YMCA to share information and answer questions individuals may have about health insurance.

To learn more about services and providers available at Aspirus, please visit aspirus.org or to research available health plans, please visit aspirushealthplan.com. To learn more about the YMCA of the Northwoods, please visit ymcaofthenorthwoods.org

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.