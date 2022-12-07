News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Your Town Wausau: WSAW was the city’s first TV station

WSAW's studio desk.
WSAW's studio desk.(WSAW)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since October 24, 1954, NewsChannel 7 has been on the air in central Wisconsin.

“Wausau’s first TV station. Actually one of the first five stations in the state,” said WSAW general manager Al Lancaster.

Then known as WSAU-TV, the station broadcast from the Plumer Mansion its first 16 years.

“It was a sight to behold, as it’s written in other places,” said Bob Becker, historian. “Probably the most biggest, most luxurious building in the area at the time.”

The mansion was also known as “The Castle.” In an effort to distinguish NewsChannel 7 from other stations, founder Dick Dudley had an idea.

“He had his graphics guy, Sid Kyler, actually draft a little mascot-type person, which was Sir Seven,” Lancaster said.

“Dudley and those guys thought this is great,” said Becker. “So he did some of the first caricatures of it and, and, you know, since then he probably did 100 of them.”

Lancaster added, “The only mascot in our entire Gray company. There’s not a mascot at another TV station. It’s unique.”

Today, you’ll mostly see Sir Seven on station apparel, and on the sign greeting you to the studio. WSAW has called this building on Grand Avenue home since 1971. 2003 brought the next evolution in broadcasting. The station put a digital antenna on the top of Rib Mountain allowing it to expand its horizons.

“From analog to digital, we have more streams of broadcasting,” said Lancaster. “So I can provide more channels to the public free of charge than we ever could.

WSAW has 10 channels broadcasting shows across its digital platforms. From its early beginnings in the 1950s and throughout the decades, viewers have watched the station evolve with each set and new anchors. But one thing it’s always tried to do, is be a staple in the Your Town Wausau community.

“At the heart of Dick Dudley days, was making Wausau a great community to live and do business,” Lancaster said. “And I think we’ve continued that and he’d be proud of the job we’ve done.”

“And they all told us a station in Wausau, Wisconsin just wouldn’t work,” said Dudley in an interview from 2004.

There was an effort to save the Plumer Mansion after WSAW left, but they were unable to raise the $50,000 needed to preserve it. It was torn down in April of 1972. Becker says that lead to the creation of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case pleads not guilty

Latest News

DNR provides tips on recycling and waste prevention
Gov. Tony Evers
Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program
Wausau School District to host community meeting about possible restructuring
Weston Municipal Center
New Weston Municipal Building to open next week