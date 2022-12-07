News and First Alert Weather App
‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Google has published its Year-In-Search list for 2022 which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.

Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors’ category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes’ category and “Ukraine” in the news category.

“Ukraine” was also the third highest trending search overall, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

