Wausau School District to host community meeting about possible restructuring

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will host a public meeting Wednesday night to share more information about the future of the district.

School leaders are looking to possibly restructure the district as a way to address growing concerns about the differences in staff, student, and family experiences based on the school one attends or works at within the district. The district says inconsistent student success, access to programming, and staff working experience along with declining enrollment and continued long-term financial challenges have led them to consider the possibility of restructuring the district.

The district says while there have already been some conversations about what a restructured school district would look like, at this point there is no plan in place. Restructuring the school district would not require a referendum. The school board has the authority to make that decision. The district says that’s why it is important for community members to share their questions, concerns, and ideas with the board.

Community members are invited to attend Wednesday’s meeting as district leaders share their vision for the future of the school district. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Wausau East High School Auditorium. More information about the restructuring conversation can be found here.

