Truckers for Tots toy drive delivers its 14th annual event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the fourteenth year Mid-State Trucking Service is collecting presents for kids in their Truckers for Tots toy drive. This year, they raised almost $70,000 for five different communities.

They visit Fleet Farm locations to pick out toys for the families that need them. “We reserve special check-out lanes, so they can get in and out quickly and get about their business. We’re all doing charitable work and trying to make it as easy and painless as possible,” says Tracy Scheel, a nearly three-decade-long employee at Fleet Farm in Wausau.

2022 is a record year for Mid-State Trucking Service when it comes to donations. “We set out this year to break our record last year of $55,000, so almost hitting that $70,000 mark is above and beyond the expectations that we’d set out for the year,” said Mid-State Trucking Service Marketing and Branding Specialist Tia Leonhard.

At least 400 families in Marathon County alone will get to watch their child’s Christmas wishes come true. “Since they know their kids better than we know their kids, they fill out a list of everything that they like, and then we kind of start to see like a trend,” says Marathon County Toys for Tots Coordinator Jared Linke.

Linke says it’s more than a gesture, and with donations like this year, there’s more than enough to go around.

“Sometimes they’ll come in and they’ll just pick one thing out and they’ll go to leave, and we’re like, No, no, no, there’s plenty more,” Linke said.

Leonhard says Mid-State Truck Service is a family company that’s been invested in Northcentral Wisconsin since its start in 1965, “If we can make sure every child has a present to open on Christmas morning, we would like to make sure that happens.”

Parents can sign up for Truckers for Tots through the Toys for Tots program.

