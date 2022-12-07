New Weston Municipal Building to open next week

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The new Weston Municipal Building will open for business next week.

Starting Monday, December 12, all village business will be held in the new location at 4747 Camp Phillips Rd. An open house is set for the spring of 2023.

The village broke ground on the new facility in July 2021.

