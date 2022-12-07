News and First Alert Weather App
New Weston Municipal Building to open next week

Weston Municipal Center
Weston Municipal Center(Village of Weston)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The new Weston Municipal Building will open for business next week.

Starting Monday, December 12, all village business will be held in the new location at 4747 Camp Phillips Rd. An open house is set for the spring of 2023.

The village broke ground on the new facility in July 2021.

We finally have a date for the opening of the🆕 building on Camp Phillips Road! All Village business will move to the 🆕 location at 4747 Camp Phillips Road starting this coming Monday, December 12th!

Posted by Village of Weston, Wisconsin on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

- Your Town Wausau 150: History of Newschannel 7
- 7 Things You Need to Know 12-7-22
