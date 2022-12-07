New Apple crash safety feature calls 911 accidentally

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - New technology can be extremely helpful, but it can also cause a lot of headaches for people including the Marathon County Dispatch.

In the last few weeks, they have received several accidental 911 calls. The reason is due to the new iPhone 14 and 14 series watches have crash safety features that detect sudden stops, ones that mimic a crash, automatically enabled on every new phone.

When skiers come down a hill and then suddenly come to a stop or fall entirely, the iPhone 14 calls for help automatically and often without the person even knowing.

“I just got an iPhone 14 a few weeks ago and I had no idea,” says Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sarah Severson. “I think Apple had good intentions with this safety.”

Granite Peak Ski Resort General Manager Greg Fisher says, “Skiers and riders they come and they go and they stop really fast, we don’t know if it’s an emergency or not, you could certainly have injuries associated or not be able to call for 911. Skiers also can fall and it can be a laughable experience.”

It is not just at ski hills either, roller coaster rides and dropping your phone are also known to set off the alert calls. A red dot will show up on the emergency staff’s screen from the location the phone pinged at.

When they get the notification, dispatch doesn’t know if the call was accidental, so they respond like any other real emergency. “The first thing we will do is call the number back to see if someone picks up. Most of the time if someone is skiing or participating in outdoor recreation they probably aren’t aware that their phone dialed 911,” says Fisher. This means that a skier is not expecting a callback

If the skier doesn’t pick up on that return call, dispatch has other options to investigate. Fisher says, “In some cases, we can tell that people are skiing and they are continuing to move down the hill or continue up the chair lift we do get in touch with ski patrol as well to have them verify whether or not there might be injuries in that location of where that call came in from.”

Emergency staff will always make sure the person who called isn’t hurt. “We don’t want to just dismiss a call as accidental because there may be an emergency,” says Fisher.

Now, Granite Peak will be putting up signs to alert skiers of the issue, but if you do happen to notice your phone is calling 911 by accident, do not hang up, you need to stay on the line to confirm with the dispatcher that it was an accident.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.