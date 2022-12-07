News and First Alert Weather App
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023

(Andy Manis | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Former interim head coach and current defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers football team Jim Leonhard states in a Twitter post made Wednesday that he will not be returning to the Badgers.

He says he has spoken with his family and new head coach Luke Fickell about the decision. He says he will stay as the defensive coordinator for the Badgers upcoming bowl game against Oklahoma State but will not be returning in any capacity after the 2022 season.

He says coaching for his alma mater and for the young men has been an honor and thanked fans for their support through the years.

No comments have been made by The University of Wisconsin or Badgers football.

