Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

A U.S. flag flies at half staff(Al Behrman | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022.

“Each year, as a state and nation, we recognize Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the 2,403 lives lost, including 54 service members from Wisconsin, in the attack on Pearl Harbor and to reflect on the service of the more than 330,000 Wisconsinites who served in World War II,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we remember the heroism, sacrifice, and valor exhibited that day and every day since by generations of veterans and service members.”

The governor also proclaimed Dec. 7, 2022, as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” across the state. Executive Order #179 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wed., Dec. 7, 2022.

