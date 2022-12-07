Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0.

SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.

Wausau West and Eau Claire North were in a tight battle in the first half, with the Warriors taking an 18-14 lead into the half on the heals of Lexie White’s 14 points. The Warriors busted the gates open in the second half, winning 53-38.

Wisconsin Rapids and D.C. Everest were both looking for their first wins. The Red Raiders were able to achieve that feat, winning 67-40.

As for the reigning state champions in girls hockey, it took the Central Wisconsin Storm 35 shots to crack the scoreboard, but they eventually win 5-0 over Medford.

