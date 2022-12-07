News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0.

SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.

Wausau West and Eau Claire North were in a tight battle in the first half, with the Warriors taking an 18-14 lead into the half on the heals of Lexie White’s 14 points. The Warriors busted the gates open in the second half, winning 53-38.

Wisconsin Rapids and D.C. Everest were both looking for their first wins. The Red Raiders were able to achieve that feat, winning 67-40.

As for the reigning state champions in girls hockey, it took the Central Wisconsin Storm 35 shots to crack the scoreboard, but they eventually win 5-0 over Medford.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
Win Brockmeyer Award Nominees Announced
Win Brockmeyer Award Nominees Announced
2022 Win Brockmeyer Award nominees announced