First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow Wednesday & Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Accumulating snow across the Northwoods Wednesday morning, with another shot at widespread snow for much of the area Friday. Temperatures to warm above average for the upcoming weekend.

Highs in the upper 20s Wednesday. (WSAW)

Accumulating snow on the way for Wednesday ahead of a cold front. A band of snow to set up over northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday morning and track eastward. Snow to spread over the Northwoods and as far south of HWY 29. The band of snow will quickly move out in time for the mid-afternoon. Snow accumulations between 1-2 inches over the Northwoods, with less than an inch for areas sitting along HWY 29.

A band of snow to track through the northwoods (WSAW)

Snow showers to track eastward (WSAW)

Snow accumulations between a trace to 2 inches in the Northwoods (WSAW)

Sunshine returns Thursday. Highs slowly warming closer to the mid-30s. Friday to feature another weather maker. Snow to move in from the south, tracking as far north of HWY 64. But as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon, some snow could mix with rain or freezing rain. Snow accumulations could be moderate to heavy. Higher amounts in southern Wisconsin, but the track of the storm could shift north, dumping higher amounts closer to HWY 29. We’re watching for a potential First Alert Weather Day.

Snow showers to move in early Friday morning (WSAW)

Snow to fall south of HWY 29 (WSAW)

