News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow Wednesday & Friday

A few chances for North-Central Wisconsin to see some winter precipitation during the work week.
Snowfall
Snowfall(WSAW)
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Accumulating snow across the Northwoods Wednesday morning, with another shot at widespread snow for much of the area Friday. Temperatures to warm above average for the upcoming weekend.

Highs in the upper 20s Wednesday.
Highs in the upper 20s Wednesday.(WSAW)

Accumulating snow on the way for Wednesday ahead of a cold front. A band of snow to set up over northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday morning and track eastward. Snow to spread over the Northwoods and as far south of HWY 29. The band of snow will quickly move out in time for the mid-afternoon. Snow accumulations between 1-2 inches over the Northwoods, with less than an inch for areas sitting along HWY 29.

A band of snow to track through the northwoods
A band of snow to track through the northwoods(WSAW)
Snow showers to track eastward
Snow showers to track eastward(WSAW)
Snow accumulations between a trace to 2 inches in the Northwoods
Snow accumulations between a trace to 2 inches in the Northwoods(WSAW)

Sunshine returns Thursday. Highs slowly warming closer to the mid-30s. Friday to feature another weather maker. Snow to move in from the south, tracking as far north of HWY 64. But as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon, some snow could mix with rain or freezing rain. Snow accumulations could be moderate to heavy. Higher amounts in southern Wisconsin, but the track of the storm could shift north, dumping higher amounts closer to HWY 29. We’re watching for a potential First Alert Weather Day.

Snow showers to move in early Friday morning
Snow showers to move in early Friday morning(WSAW)
Snow to fall south of HWY 29
Snow to fall south of HWY 29(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Crews investigating fire on 8th St. in Merrill
Merrill Fire Department continues investigation into apartment fire

Latest News

Chance for snow at times throughout the week
First Alert Weather: Light snow possible on Wednesday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday
Snow chances possible to start the work week
First Alert Weather: Highs remaining consistent, chance for light snow during the week