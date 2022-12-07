Firefighters rescue dog from Peshtigo River

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Peshtigo River.

Town and city firefighters worked together Monday morning to save the pup named Calvin.

At about 10:11 a.m., a Peshtigo Police Office responded to the scene at Splake Ct. She saw a dog running off the ice and to land. The office looked across the water and saw another dog had fallen through the ice. The office called dispatch and contacted the owner.

““We had one of our firefighters attempt to get out there first but it just wasn’t going. You couldn’t walk on it. You couldn’t lay on it. It just wasn’t going,” City of Peshtigo Fire Chief Chuck Gardon explained.

Calvin ended up more than 200 feet away from shore.

The Town of Peshtigo Fire Department quickly brought an inflatable rescue boat capable of gliding over ice to help. Members of both teams “jumped on board, grabbed some paddles and started breaking ice and going out to the dog.”

Calvin was in the water for about 37 minutes, police said.

The dog was rescued and wrapped in a blanket. Calvin’s owner brought the animal to a local veterinary clinic to be checked out.

““He just is an active dog who wanted to go harass the geese and it got him in trouble,” Gardon said.

Firefighters advise any humans taking to the ice this winter to check conditions ahead of time.

“Firefighters would like to caution everyone that the ice is too thin to walk on in many areas, especially where there is a current. If your pet wanders out onto the ice and falls through, call for help instead of going after it yourself. We would rather rescue a dog than both the dog and its family members,” firefighters said.

Calvin is making a speedy recovery in the comfort of his own home.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.