DNR: Reduce, reuse, and recycle waste this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holiday season is often filled with gift giving, and with gifts, come extra trash.

The DNR is encouraging you to reduce and recycle more waste during the holiday season. There are plenty of items that can be recycled that the state bans from landfills, including cardboard, paper, plastic number 1 and 2 containers, aluminum, steel and glass containers.

The DNR says to remember that not all items are recyclable.

“There’s a lot of plastic that should go in the trash, and that includes items like plastic forks and spoons and knives. A lot of the packaging that comes around toys, items like that, and Styrofoam packaging, either the big pieces that might come around a product or packing peanuts, those should not go in your recycling bin,” Sarah Murray, with Wisconsin DNR, said.

Another large issue around the holidays is food waste. The DNR says more food is thrown out at this time of year than any other. To avoid extra waste, avoid overcooking when possible, and send guests home with leftovers if you have people visiting.

Additional information is available in the full media release from the DNR, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.