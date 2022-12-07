DNR provides tips on recycling and waste prevention

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of us have heard, and even sung the jingle, “Reduce, reuse, recycle,” and the DNR is encouraging the public to be more aware of these terms when it comes to waste this holiday season.

Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. The state currently bans items such as aluminum cans, glass bottles and jars, newspapers, and cardboard from landfills. Wrapping paper that can be torn and does not have glitter or other decorative material on it can also be recycled.

The DNR says to make sure that items are empty of any liquids, but you also do not need to wash any items with soap and water. Cans and bottles should not be crushed or flattened either as doing so makes it harder for equipment to recognize and sort through the material. Do not rely on packaging labels either, just because it might say the item is recyclable, does not mean it can be recycled in your community, so check with your local recycling center.

Tissue paper, holiday strings and lights, plastic bags, films, wraps, and any electronics should not be recycled in your curbside bins. The DNR says these items cause serious problems at recycling facilities since they are not designed to handle them and cause fire risks and worker injuries. Instead, you may be able to recycle most of these items at local drop-off sites yourself.

In a 2020 study conducted by Penn State, an estimated $1,866 worth of food is thrown out by households every year. To lower this cost, the DNR says you should understand the date labels on containers. These dates are not regulated by the FDA or any other agency. So, if you’re wondering why that gallon of milk has that pungent smell to it but still has a week before the “expiration day” comes, it is because the manufacturers apply the labels at their own discretion.

You should also shop with a plan and prepare for gatherings. Make a list and have a plan for meals you want to make throughout the week or month to avoid buying items that you will not use often or at all. Properly storing food is the best way to ensure it lasts the longest though. To find tips on how to minimize your grocery store runs and literally throwing your money away, visit the Save the Food’s Store It guide.

For additional detail and tips about food waste and recycling during the holidays, visit the DNR’s website here.

