Your Town Wausau: First United Methodist Church of Wausau celebrates 175 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year we are celebrating the City of Wausau’s 150th anniversary. The first congregation in town was around 25 years before Wausau was founded and they’re still going strong today. The First United Methodist Church of Wausau has 175 years of rich history.

When 99-year-old Robert Wylie finished his service in WWII.. he and his family moved to Wausau and found its core. “This has been the hub of this area,” says Robert Wylie, a parishioner at First United Methodist Church of Wausau.

The congregation began 175 years ago when there was no building at all.

“An evangelist who came on what was named Jim Moore Island, now it’s more of a peninsula where the 6th street boat launch is on the north side of town. This is when there were only 5 women who lived in Wausau and he led outdoor services,” says Rebecca Voss, pastor at First United Methodist Church of Wausau.

The church has been at the core of many generations living in Wausau. For Barbara Ritchie, a church member for 83 years, it also holds one-of-a-kind memories.

“I would take the bus every Wednesday afternoon down to the church,” says Barbara Ritchie, a member at First United Methodist Church of Wausau.

Families gather in this building today to worship as well as the four before it. It has grown into the unique place it is now, keeping much of its original history.

“We enjoyed being here because it was so family-oriented. Particularly some of the artwork and the unique things that we have which you’ve already seen in terms of the paintings and mural, the window. those are one of a kind and I think they say something about us,” says Wylie.

The church preserves Wausau’s history and its people, according to Wylie. “A lot of the things they had live on. we see them but they’re not here.”

When the current First United Methodist Church of Wausau was built, they had a thousand kids in the Sunday school program. While those numbers have diminished, the pastor says they hope to put all of the space they have in the building to good use in the near future.

In January the congregation will vote to decide if they’ll donate the entire building to the Community Foundation. The space would be used for YMCA childcare community groups and much more.

The congregation would still use the church for worship. Pastor Voss says it’s a way the church can give back to Wausau.

