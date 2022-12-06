Wisconsin DOC launches behavioral motivation system at youth facilities

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Monitor’s Report for Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School discusses the new behavioral motivation system the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has implemented at their schools to reinforce prosocial behavior among youth to improve outcomes in the criminal justice system.

The Monitor was appointed by the courts following a 2015 FBI investigation and a 2017 lawsuit against the Walker Administration related to conditions at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake, resulting in financial settlements and a consent decree containing dozens of benchmarks for the DOC to meet. Conditions under the Walker Administration led to the passage of the 2017 Act 185. Among other things, the legislation called for closing Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake and building smaller state-run juvenile correctional facilities.

The behavioral motivation system is rooted in positive reinforcement, providing youth in DOC care the chance to earn rewards for good behavior on a weekly basis with the grade determining the number of rewards and privileges they earn for the following week.

“The youth also indicated they liked the old system because they could ‘buy’ the things they wanted versus now, where they are required to earn the things that they wanted through following the rules, being on good behavior, and exhibiting pro-social skills,” the Monitor says.

The 15th Report from the Monitor also looked at staffing, particularly safety staffing at the schools, which has been a point of concern for the Monitor and DOC this year. It notes that while staffing levels continue to pose problems intermittently during this reporting period from August to October, recent hires in the safety ranks have significantly boosted staffing levels.

However, some days and times during the reporting period required keeping youth in their rooms for longer than normal due to vacant positions and same-day call outs by safety staff. “When there were adequate staffing levels, the youth went to school, were outside, in music lab, in the recreation unit, and out of their rooms,” the report states.

“Some days we could not meet our goal to have youth out of their rooms for at least 12 hours every day,” DOC Secretary Kevin Carr says. “While we appreciate the Monitor supporting our decision to modify operations to ensure the safe supervision of youth, this Administration will continue to seek every avenue to recruit new staff to Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake so we can safely meet the standards we have set.”

During the week of Nov. 28, youth in the Roosevelt and King general populations units at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake received 100% of scheduled hours. However, the Rogers Unit only received 84% of its scheduled time, Miller Unit received 82%, and Hughes Unit received 89%.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” says DJC Administrator Ron Hermes. “We’ve been able to meet our goal of at least 12 hours of out-of-room time for more youth, more often.”

The DOC is currently working with the City of Milwaukee and area legislators to gather community input on a proposed site for a new juvenile facility in north Milwaukee. Three informational sessions were recently held where subject-matter experts answered questions about the design and safety of the proposed facility, as well as programs offered to youth in DOC care.

