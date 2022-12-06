We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average.

The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed to be and came despite a wave of customer outcry voiced at public hearings this fall and in comments filed with the PSC. “The PSC commissioners had a chance to bring down the size of this increase even further and missed an opportunity to limit this to a single-digit increase for residential customers,” says Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin. “It’s disappointing because customers were so vocal in coming out to oppose a double-digit rate hike at the hearings.”

The PSC, which regulates monopoly utilities, hadn’t had an opportunity to analyze the We Energies profit rate in more than a decade. CUB’s experts in the case concluded that the current We Energies profit rate of 10% is far higher than what is needed to attract capital from investors, and it’s also well above the national average. They called for the profit rate to drop to 9%, but the PSC ultimately decided on 9.8% in a 2-to-1 vote.

“Regulators seem more interested in keeping Wisconsin’s gold-plated rating as a friendly place for utility investors than they are in keeping costs affordable for the customers paying the bills,” says Content.

Some of the increases that We Energies sought couldn’t be avoided, including spiraling natural gas and surging coal costs as well as money the utility is investing in new power plants.

The PSC did find other ways to trim the utility’s overall request though. They ultimately approved some proposed elements such as utility shareholders footing the bill for customer late fees, fixed charges going from $16 to $15 per month, a forgiveness program for low-income customers behind on their bills, and a new program created by We Energies to control energy use on hot summer days.

The PSC’s decision on Thursday signaled that the agency and its auditors will be looking to scrutinize utility expenses carefully, especially during this period of escalating cost pressures. This is particularly important for customers of We Energies, which had the highest residential bills for any Wisconsin investor-owned utility at the end of 2021.

