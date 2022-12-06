News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023

(WLUC)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average.

The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed to be and came despite a wave of customer outcry voiced at public hearings this fall and in comments filed with the PSC. “The PSC commissioners had a chance to bring down the size of this increase even further and missed an opportunity to limit this to a single-digit increase for residential customers,” says Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin. “It’s disappointing because customers were so vocal in coming out to oppose a double-digit rate hike at the hearings.”

The PSC, which regulates monopoly utilities, hadn’t had an opportunity to analyze the We Energies profit rate in more than a decade. CUB’s experts in the case concluded that the current We Energies profit rate of 10% is far higher than what is needed to attract capital from investors, and it’s also well above the national average. They called for the profit rate to drop to 9%, but the PSC ultimately decided on 9.8% in a 2-to-1 vote.

“Regulators seem more interested in keeping Wisconsin’s gold-plated rating as a friendly place for utility investors than they are in keeping costs affordable for the customers paying the bills,” says Content.

Some of the increases that We Energies sought couldn’t be avoided, including spiraling natural gas and surging coal costs as well as money the utility is investing in new power plants.

The PSC did find other ways to trim the utility’s overall request though. They ultimately approved some proposed elements such as utility shareholders footing the bill for customer late fees, fixed charges going from $16 to $15 per month, a forgiveness program for low-income customers behind on their bills, and a new program created by We Energies to control energy use on hot summer days.

The PSC’s decision on Thursday signaled that the agency and its auditors will be looking to scrutinize utility expenses carefully, especially during this period of escalating cost pressures. This is particularly important for customers of We Energies, which had the highest residential bills for any Wisconsin investor-owned utility at the end of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal

Latest News

The project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2023-24
Wausau School District breaks ground on new learning center at School Forest
Funds raised from the recylcing of lights will benefit the building of Habitat for Humanity's...
Recycling holiday lights helps community, the environment
The venue has entertained patrons for 95 years
Future looks grand for The Grand Theater after 95 years of entertaining the community
Your Town Wausau
Landmark Building remains a prominent fixture in downtown Wausau after nearly 100 years