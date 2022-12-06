News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point postal truck(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service.

Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I went into collections two months ago for the same thing. I didn’t get a bill until after it was already due.”

The post office is doing its best to keep up, but they have fewer carriers than routes right now. “Neither rain nor sleet nor dark of night, but staffing shortages will definitely affect your mail service,” says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

Mayor Wiza suggests a P.O. box if you need to get your mail daily, or signing up for informed delivery in your email so you know when to expect mail. His own carrier says most of them are working double shifts. “When they’re done with their route, they go back and do another route,” Wiza says.

Rudy says he understands it’s not the fault of the post office or the carriers. He remembers the recession of the 1980s when a job like this would not be empty for long. “Fifteen percent unemployment, 20 percent inflation rate. I mean, it was way more than what we have now, and when there was a job like this, applicants went around the block,” Rudy said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal

Latest News

Wausau School Forest breaking ground on new environmental learning center
New environmental learning center coming to Wausau
Wausau School Forest breaking ground on new environmental learning center
NewsChannel 7 at 6 pm - VOD - learning center
We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023
The project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2023-24
Wausau School District breaks ground on new learning center at School Forest