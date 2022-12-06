Shania Twain to perform next October at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 to see Shania Twain perform at Fiserv Forum.

The Queen of Me tour will bring the Grammy-award-winning artist to Milwaukee on Oct. 31. The tour is in support of Shania’s forthcoming album Queen of Me, out Feb. 3.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. central at LiveNation.com.

Tuesday evening, Shania Twain will receive the Music Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. As the top-selling female country pop artist of all time, Twain is being honored for her record-breaking career which has spanned over four decades. With such enormous hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” Twain has expertly bridged the gap between country and pop music, leaving an everlasting impact on the music industry and pop culture.

