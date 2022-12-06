News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Adult Day Center future is at risk

Staff are holding onto hope the center will remain open
The ADRC board is asking Portage Co. for $137K to keep the facility open in the new year
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 40 years, the fate of the Adult Day Center program in Portage County is in limbo. However, thanks to a new resolution passed by the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s Board, the program is holding onto hope.

The organization’s board will ask for a budget of $137,740 from the county’s finance committee on Monday. If it passes there, the proposal would go to the county board on Dec. 20.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center’s director said the program means a lot to the participants and their families. It’s an opportunity for socialization, to get people out and about, and to help keep some of their skills. For their caretakers, it’s a trusted place for them to bring their loved ones so they can take a break or maintain employment themselves.

“Of course, everyone hopes that we can save the program, so we are giving it our best effort and the community response has been very positive,” said Cindy Piotrowski, Director at the Aging & Disability Resource Center, Portage County.

So far, the Adult Day Center has received nearly $11,000 in donations. In the meantime, the director said they’ve already sent out their 30-day notice to families in the program.

If the money is approved by the board, the program will remain open for the new year.

If you’d like to donate you can make a check out to the portage county treasurer at 1519 Water St, Stevens Point, WI 54481. Be sure to specify the Adult Day Center in the memo line.

