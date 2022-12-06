New environmental learning center coming to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A simple idea sketched out on a napkin 10 years ago is becoming reality for future generations as a new environmental learning center is coming to the Wausau School Forest.

School leaders broke ground today on the new learning center in the spot where the Red Lodge had stood since the 1950′s and was in dire need of a replacement.

“The community backed us unbelievably with the generous support in passing the referendum. This building project became part of what the referendum had. And to help all of our kids in the community.” says Chris Nelson, environmental education coordinator for Wausau School Forest.

The new facility will be adding learning spaces, a museum with numerous educational displays, and the ability to bring the outdoors inside when the weather is less than cooperative.

Leaders expect the project to be completed in about one year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.