Mid-State fall commencement returns to indoor ceremony

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will return to hosting its mid-year graduation with an indoor ceremony at the Wisconsin Rapids Campus.

The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, and is designed to celebrate all graduating students, their families, and invited guests.

Mid-State’s protective and human services programs will be highlighted in the program, which will feature a keynote address from Rick Anderson, Mid-State’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus and associate dean of Protective & Human Services. The student address will be delivered by Mara Daniels of Plover, graduating from the Criminal Justice-Corrections & Community Advocacy program.

The ceremony will include a reception followed by refreshments, photo opportunities, and overall celebration. In-person attendance is reserved for ticket holders.

For more information or to view the live stream on the day of the event, visit here. You can also follow the event on Twitter at #MidStateClass22.

Mid-State returns to hosting indoor graduation
Mid-State returns to hosting indoor graduation(Mid-State)

