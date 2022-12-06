Merrill Fire Department investigating apartment fire

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is investigating its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building on the 1200 block of E. 8th Street. The building has four apartments. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities say it was unintentional.

All of the tenants were displaced Monday night, but it is likely the occupants of three of the apartments can return soon.

Mutual aid was requested from Tomahawk EMS, Corning, Pine River, Russell, and city of Wausau Fire Departments. With a quick knockdown of the fire, only Corning and Tomahawk EMS were utilized and the remaining departments were canceled. Merrill Water, WPS, and Red Cross also assisted with the incident.

