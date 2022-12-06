News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an intruder.(banedeki via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.

WDBJ reports the two men were then involved in a struggle that caused both of them to fall to the floor before the homeowner shot the alleged intruder two times.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cheeks died in the shooting. His body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy with the results currently pending.

Grayson County deputies said their early investigation indicates the homeowner acted within the law.

Copyright 2022 WDBI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee

Latest News

The House Ethics Committee found that departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn financially...
Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K
The congregation started by gathering outside to worship 175 years ago. They've had five...
Your Town: First United Methodist Church of Wausau celebrates 175 years
From Big Bull Falls to Wausau, how the city got its name
From Big Bull Falls to Wausau, how the city got its name
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021