Holiday tree lighting at the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday

This year's Capitol holiday tree, dressed to the nines Tuesday, ahead of the annual lighting...
This year's Capitol holiday tree, dressed to the nines Tuesday, ahead of the annual lighting ceremony at the rotunda.(wmtv)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The annual holiday tree lighting is steeped in tradition. The first Capitol Holiday tree was placed in the rotunda in 1916, despite the building not being completed until the following year.

Community members are invited to be a part of that very tradition Tuesday, by gathering inside the Capitol for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

The 2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree, (drum roll please) is a 30-foot Balsam fir from Meyer’s Castle Tree Farm in Medford, Wisconsin! More than 1,000 individual, handmade ornaments were sent in by kids, students and families this year, from approximately 200 schools and families.

“Wisconsin Waters” is the theme for this year’s state Capitol Holiday tree in Madison, meaning students were encouraged to explore the state’s waterways for ornament inspiration.

The Balsam fir will be lit by 2,000 energy-saving multicolored LED lights. The tree skirt, tree stand, and locomotive circling the base of the tree are all donated as well.

The Capitol Holiday Tree is displayed in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout the holiday season and serves as a centerpiece of festivity for those visiting and working at the building.

The tree lighting ceremony takes place December 6, from 12p.m. to 1p.m. You may view the tree until the morning of Dec. 29, afterwards it will be taken down in preparation for the inauguration, Jan. 3.

Matthew Siller, assistant bureau director with the Department of Administration (DOA), joins The Morning Show Tuesday to give viewers an exclusive look at this year’s tree ahead of the ceremony.

State Capitol tree lighting ceremony today at noon

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

