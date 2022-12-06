News and First Alert Weather App
Hello, My Name Is: Mia and Maddy Ott

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Ever since 3rd grade where they began playing in youth programs, and having their family’s strong influence, twin sisters Mia and Maddy Ott have never looked back with their love for basketball.

A love that they have shared side-by-side.

“You always have someone to get advice from, give advice to,” says Maddy Ott, Junior Guard. “You get someone that will be real with you and tell you real things and not be like telling you what you want to hear.”

All while being each other’s number one teammate.

“On the court, if I’m struggling, she’s always there to pick me up,” Mia Ott, Junior Guard. “Even off the court she’ll do the same thing. If I’m struggling ever, she’s always there to help me and get me through it.”

Although they may be twins, they share plenty of differences.

“She’s really crafty and she likes to chill, I would say,” says Maddy. “And I like am kind of more outgoing.”

“I’m more of an introvert and Maddy’s an extrovert,” says Mia. “Maddy loves to shop and stuff. I would rather just save my money for something bigger.”

But one thing they do share is their heart on the hardwood.

“They’re both tenacious, they both are tough as nails, they’re gonna fight for everything, give you 100% every time they play,” says Michael Debuhr, Head Coach.

Combine their passion for the game and care for their team, the Ott’s serve as role models for a growing program.

“They’re the epitome of what we want Merrill basketball to be at, both in the classroom and on the floor,” says DeBuhr. “Whether we win or lose, they’re always there, solid as a rock for each other, for their teammates, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Mia and Maddy prove that they are leaders on and off the court for the Blue jays, as both were voted by teammate’s to be team captains and 4.0 students.

