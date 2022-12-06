News and First Alert Weather App
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead.

As regular gas in Madison nears a return to numbers a year ago, some drivers worry declining prices have a looming expiration date.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Prices across Madison-area pumps have dropped 80 cents in the last month, according to AAA Wisconsin. The average price Monday was $3.10.

“So far it’s a good number, yes, but it could go down or go up. We don’t know, but it’s a good number for today,” said Raad Saleh, who was pumping regular gas for $2.89 a gallon.

Following record-high U.S. gas prices in the summer, the global oil industry is making major moves. Monday marked the start of the European Union’s ban on most Russian oil imports. Meanwhile other countries including the U.S. are putting a price cap on Russian oil exports. Sunday OPEC and its allies decided to stick to its existing policy of reducing oil production.

Nick Jarmusz, AAA Wisconsin’s director of public affairs, said markets have been “volatile” the last few years and continues to be. But as for recent developments, he said only a small amount of Russian oil actually makes it to the U.S.

“It will have more of an impact on global markets, which will impact us, but [it’s] not dramatic enough to reverse an 80-cent decline that we’ve seen in the last month,” Jarmusz said.

He says it’s likely that for “quite a while” Wisconsinites will see prices less than what they’ve been for most of the year.

“We’re probably going to see prices that are much closer to what we saw in 2021 than [what we saw] in 2022,” he said.

It’s hopeful news as the need for fuel remains especially high until the new year.

“We’re going out of town at the end of this month, so we hopefully have these prices,” Esmeralda Rodriguez said at the pump.

