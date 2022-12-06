First Alert Weather: Rinse & repeat Tuesday, accumulating snow Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few chances for North-Central Wisconsin to see some winter precipitation during the work week. Though, minor snow accumulations expected. Temperatures to warm above average by the weekend.

Snow chances in store throughout the work week (WSAW)

Snow showers possible Tuesday morning and afternoon (WSAW)

Rinse and repeat type of forecast on tap for Tuesday. Weather conditions remaining much of the same, with highs near the low 30s. Though, a tad chilly to start the morning hours as cold air continues to usher through in wake of a cold front. Some sunshine mix with clouds will be possible during the morning hours, but clouds will increase for the afternoon. Snow flurries will be possible at times. Snow and rain mix to fall over the Wisconsin Dells area.

Accumulating snow on the way for Wednesday ahead of another cold front. A band of snow to set up over northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday morning and track eastward. Snow to spread over the Northwoods and as far south of HWY 29. The band of snow will quickly move out in time for the mid-afternoon. Snow accumulations between 1-2 inches over the Northwoods, with less than an inch for areas sitting along HWY 29.

Some flakes possible Thursday with highs slowly warming closer to the mid-30s. Friday to feature another weather maker. Snow to move in from the south, tracking as far north of HWY 64. But as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon, some snow could mix with rain or freezing rain.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.