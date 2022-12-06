News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Rinse & repeat Tuesday, accumulating snow Wednesday

Chances for snow throughout the work week; temperatures to warm above average for the weekend
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few chances for North-Central Wisconsin to see some winter precipitation during the work week. Though, minor snow accumulations expected. Temperatures to warm above average by the weekend.

Snow chances in store throughout the work week
Snow chances in store throughout the work week(WSAW)
Snow showers possible Tuesday morning and afternoon
Snow showers possible Tuesday morning and afternoon(WSAW)

Rinse and repeat type of forecast on tap for Tuesday. Weather conditions remaining much of the same, with highs near the low 30s. Though, a tad chilly to start the morning hours as cold air continues to usher through in wake of a cold front. Some sunshine mix with clouds will be possible during the morning hours, but clouds will increase for the afternoon. Snow flurries will be possible at times. Snow and rain mix to fall over the Wisconsin Dells area.

Accumulating snow on the way for Wednesday ahead of another cold front. A band of snow to set up over northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday morning and track eastward. Snow to spread over the Northwoods and as far south of HWY 29. The band of snow will quickly move out in time for the mid-afternoon. Snow accumulations between 1-2 inches over the Northwoods, with less than an inch for areas sitting along HWY 29.

Some flakes possible Thursday with highs slowly warming closer to the mid-30s. Friday to feature another weather maker. Snow to move in from the south, tracking as far north of HWY 64. But as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon, some snow could mix with rain or freezing rain.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Snow chances possible to start the work week
First Alert Weather: Highs remaining consistent, chance for light snow during the week
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Snow showers could affect locations south of Highway 29 Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week