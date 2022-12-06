News and First Alert Weather App
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon.

At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street.

The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.

Officers said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The driver’s name was not released.

Waupaca Police received help from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Waupaca County Medical Examiner.

