Attorney appointed to teen girl charged in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 15-year-old girl charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a fatal, high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay had another court hearing Tuesday afternoon. This time, she had an attorney assigned to her case.

Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran. She’s also charged with Hit-and-Run Causing Death and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent (her mother’s).

Court records show attorney Catherine White was assigned to the case on Dec. 2, after a struggle to find a public defender for Pecore. White is from Madison-based law firm Hurley Burish.

“I was appointed the end of last week by the state Public Defenders Office. Stephen Hurley, another attorney in the office, is also in the process of being appointed,” White said. “He will be appearing on this proposed behalf as well.”

Hurley Burish specializes in OWI cases in the state. Pecor is not charged with OWI.

(White, in particular, is probably best known for successfully representing Alan Johnson in January 2021 in an appeal before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The high court granted Johnson a new trial for shooting and killing his brother-in-law in Whitewater -- after being caught inside his brother-in-law’s unlocked home -- because the jury wasn’t properly instructed about self-defense and second-degree homicide.)

Tuesday’s hearing was the balance of Pecore’s initial appearance. During a hearing on Nov. 22, Pecore appeared without representation. The Court Commissioner stated that was due to the limited number of attorneys willing to take cases through the public defender’s office due to the rate of pay provided by the state.

Pecore is being held on a $100,000 bond at a juvenile facility in Marathon County.

The court commissioner continued her bond at Tuesday’s hearing and scheduled a preliminary hearing, when Pecore will hear the State’s case against her, for January 9.

According to police, Pecore was speeding in the area of W. Mason and Oneida Streets on Oct. 30 at over 100 miles per hour. Security video from a gas station at the corner shows a white Toyota Corolla crashing into a car that had a green light in the intersection before slamming head-on into a car that was waiting at the red light. The Corolla then went into a spin.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the car that was struck head-on told police it appeared the driver of the Corolla didn’t have control of the vehicle and was swerving.

Another witness said they saw a group of teens take off in another vehicle after the crash.

Police say Cruz Beltran was in the back passenger seat of the Corolla at the time of the crash. The complaint says a woman administered CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes after the first 911 call.

Pecore turned herself in the next day.

“She acknowledged that she was driving the vehicle at a rate of speed higher than the posted speed limit when the crash occurred,” said Lt. Brad Strouf, Green Bay Police. “After the crash, she did not have a lot of recollection of anything beyond that point.”

Pecore told police she and her friends were driving around that Sunday. The girl said she thought she could beat a yellow light at the intersection.

