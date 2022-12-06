News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Angel Tree program needs your help; deadline is Dec. 16

By Tony Langfellow and Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is less than three weeks away and a program to help brighten the holidays for Marathon County children needs your help.

The Salvation Army of Wausau Angel Tree program distributes gifts from donors to children that may normally not receive a present on Christmas. The child’s age and a wishlist item are then placed on Christmas trees at area businesses. Volunteers purchase a gift a return it to the business where it is then passed on to the child.

Major David Womack from the Salvation Army in Wausau said gifts will be collected until Dec. 16. Tags are available at the following businesses:

  • Matt’s 101 Pub
  • Kocourek Subaru
  • North Central Technical College
  • Walmart in Rib Mountain
  • Jim Clemens Insurance Agency, Schofield

The Salvation Army in Wausau provides assistance to 450 families, which is about 1,000 children.

Womack said witnesses the emotional reaction from parents is powerful.

“Some of them will just break down and cry because they’ve never had to ask before. And they’re just grateful that there’s so much participation in the community to make sure they have the help they need,” said Womack.

Womack said the gift should not be wrapped, but wrapping supplies sent along with the presents are appreciated.

Womack explained if a child’s tag is not picked, they work to provide a gift through other toy resources.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal

Latest News

Crews investigating fire on 8th St. in Merrill
Merrill Fire Department investigating apartment fire
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Salvation Army Angel Tree needs gift donors
Salvation Army Wausau still needs help assisting families with gift giving
Postal Service hit by Staffing Shortage
Postal Service hit by Staffing Shortage