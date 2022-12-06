Angel Tree program needs your help; deadline is Dec. 16

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is less than three weeks away and a program to help brighten the holidays for Marathon County children needs your help.

The Salvation Army of Wausau Angel Tree program distributes gifts from donors to children that may normally not receive a present on Christmas. The child’s age and a wishlist item are then placed on Christmas trees at area businesses. Volunteers purchase a gift a return it to the business where it is then passed on to the child.

Major David Womack from the Salvation Army in Wausau said gifts will be collected until Dec. 16. Tags are available at the following businesses:

Matt’s 101 Pub

Kocourek Subaru

North Central Technical College

Walmart in Rib Mountain

Jim Clemens Insurance Agency, Schofield

The Salvation Army in Wausau provides assistance to 450 families, which is about 1,000 children.

Womack said witnesses the emotional reaction from parents is powerful.

“Some of them will just break down and cry because they’ve never had to ask before. And they’re just grateful that there’s so much participation in the community to make sure they have the help they need,” said Womack.

Womack said the gift should not be wrapped, but wrapping supplies sent along with the presents are appreciated.

Womack explained if a child’s tag is not picked, they work to provide a gift through other toy resources.

