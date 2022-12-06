News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

AAA says gas prices will remain steady

Filling up won't hurt your wallet as much as it has in recent months. AAA said gas prices in...
Filling up won't hurt your wallet as much as it has in recent months. AAA said gas prices in 2023 will likely look closer to what they did in 2021.(newspath now)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Watching the gas prices around town has been a lot more exciting, now that prices are seeing a downward trend. Prices have fallen so quickly and without any real reason that it has led people to wonder how it is possible.

On Tuesday the average gas price for gas in Marathon County is $2.99 a gallon according to AAA. The Director of Public Affairs for AAA Nick Jarmusz says when supply and demand work in opposite directions, that’s when there are really fast changes in the prices.

”We’ve seen statewide in Wisconsin about a full dollar drop in the average cost for regular unleaded in the last month and that’s not a difference that’s going to be reversed anytime soon,” says Jarmusz.

Right now, we are seeing an increase in demand and a decrease in supply so that’s pushing prices down quickly. Jarmusz says it’s likely prices in 2023 will be closer to what we saw one to two years ago than we saw this past year.

While prices are down, Jarmusz says there are things you can do to help your spending on gas as low as possible.

For the best fuel efficiency, make sure you have the proper amount of air in your tires. The way you drive, such as quickly flooring the gas pedal, also impacts fuel efficiency. Jarmusz says if you drive more conservatively like not speeding up and slowing down too fast helps to maintain consistent fuel economy.

AAA also has a mobile app for you to see which gas stations have the lowest prices closest to you instead of driving around to look for the cheapest prices.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee

Latest News

The Adult Day Center is asking the Portage County Board for a budget adjustment to help keep...
Portage County Adult Day Center future is at risk
Crews investigating fire on 8th St. in Merrill
Merrill Fire Department continues investigation into apartment fire
The center was due to close at the end of the year due to financial issues
Portage Co. ADRC hopes to keep adult day center open
Mid-State fall commencement returns to indoor ceremony