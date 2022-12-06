AAA says gas prices will remain steady

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Watching the gas prices around town has been a lot more exciting, now that prices are seeing a downward trend. Prices have fallen so quickly and without any real reason that it has led people to wonder how it is possible.

On Tuesday the average gas price for gas in Marathon County is $2.99 a gallon according to AAA. The Director of Public Affairs for AAA Nick Jarmusz says when supply and demand work in opposite directions, that’s when there are really fast changes in the prices.

”We’ve seen statewide in Wisconsin about a full dollar drop in the average cost for regular unleaded in the last month and that’s not a difference that’s going to be reversed anytime soon,” says Jarmusz.

Right now, we are seeing an increase in demand and a decrease in supply so that’s pushing prices down quickly. Jarmusz says it’s likely prices in 2023 will be closer to what we saw one to two years ago than we saw this past year.

While prices are down, Jarmusz says there are things you can do to help your spending on gas as low as possible.

For the best fuel efficiency, make sure you have the proper amount of air in your tires. The way you drive, such as quickly flooring the gas pedal, also impacts fuel efficiency. Jarmusz says if you drive more conservatively like not speeding up and slowing down too fast helps to maintain consistent fuel economy.

AAA also has a mobile app for you to see which gas stations have the lowest prices closest to you instead of driving around to look for the cheapest prices.

