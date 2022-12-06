News and First Alert Weather App
2022 Win Brockmeyer Award nominees announced

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Foundation of north central Wisconsin have announced the four nominees of the 2022 Win Brockmeyer Award.

D.C. Everest’s Cole Stevens, Wausau West’s Caleb Tuley, Newman’s Conner Krach and Wausau East’s Elijah Parker-Coleman are this year’s nominees.

Each nominee will receive a $500 scholarship, while the winner of the award given to the most outstanding senior football player in the greater Wausau area will receive $1,500.

The award will be given out on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 am at the Wausau Country Club.

