Your Town Wausau: The Grand Theater’s iconic past and exciting future

It's one of downtown Wausau's more iconic buildings and the history of the Grand Theatre is just as impressive.

The property has had numerous renovations, but since 1900 there has been an arts venue at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Street. The original arts center was the Grand Opera House. It existed for 25 years. That’s when the Wausau Theatre Company made a plan to create a more impressive space.

“So in 1927, they knocked down the Grand Opera House. And 7 months later, the Grand Theatre as we know it today, had been constructed and opened on Thanksgiving Day 1927,” said Grand Theater Executive Director Sean Wright.

For many decades it was a movie house. In 1987, several community leaders launched a campaign to bring it back to life.

“Since that time, we’ve had the Arts Block.... the entire block. And we’ve been up and running ever since. Over 100 years for the arts on 4th and Jefferson and 95 years for the Grand Theater,” said Wright.

Wright said The Grand has hosted many incredible performers including Lawrence Welk, Gene Autry and Martha Graham.

“Aretha Franklin, BB King, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers. You know, the list goes on and on to more modern acts: Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Louis Black, Ron White, and literally hundreds of Broadway shows. Shows like Blue Man Group, Stomp, River Dance... you name it. It’s a very diverse and very eclectic group of performers who have played the Grand in 95 years,” said Wright.

An arts center the size of The Grand is typically not found in communities the size of Wausau. He said some theater don’t have community support the way The Grand does. He said that support was evident during the pandemic.

“There’s a reason why we’re ranked regularly as one of the top venues in the world by Pollstar. And it’s because of this community. Whether it’s coming to shows, or donating or just supporting us and sharing it with their friends that The Grand is a pretty fun place to spend an evening.”

