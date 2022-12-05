News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Your Town Wausau: The Grand Theater’s iconic past and exciting future

The Grand's iconic presence in Wausau
The Grand's iconic presence in Wausau(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s one of downtown Wausau’s more iconic buildings and the history of the Grand Theatre is just as impressive.

The property has had numerous renovations, but since 1900 there has been an arts venue at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Street. The original arts center was the Grand Opera House. It existed for 25 years. That’s when the Wausau Theatre Company made a plan to create a more impressive space.

“So in 1927, they knocked down the Grand Opera House. And 7 months later, the Grand Theatre as we know it today, had been constructed and opened on Thanksgiving Day 1927,” said Grand Theater Executive Director Sean Wright.

For many decades it was a movie house. In 1987, several community leaders launched a campaign to bring it back to life.

“Since that time, we’ve had the Arts Block.... the entire block. And we’ve been up and running ever since. Over 100 years for the arts on 4th and Jefferson and 95 years for the Grand Theater,” said Wright.

Wright said The Grand has hosted many incredible performers including Lawrence Welk, Gene Autry and Martha Graham.

“Aretha Franklin, BB King, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers. You know, the list goes on and on to more modern acts: Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Louis Black, Ron White, and literally hundreds of Broadway shows. Shows like Blue Man Group, Stomp, River Dance... you name it. It’s a very diverse and very eclectic group of performers who have played the Grand in 95 years,” said Wright.

An arts center the size of The Grand is typically not found in communities the size of Wausau. He said some theater don’t have community support the way The Grand does. He said that support was evident during the pandemic.

“There’s a reason why we’re ranked regularly as one of the top venues in the world by Pollstar. And it’s because of this community. Whether it’s coming to shows, or donating or just supporting us and sharing it with their friends that The Grand is a pretty fun place to spend an evening.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal
Snow showers could affect locations south of Highway 29 Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Your Town Wausau
Your Town Wausau begins Dec. 5 celebrating city’s history
Periods of rain tonight and on Saturday with winds picking up during the afternoon on Saturday....
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday