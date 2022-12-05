News and First Alert Weather App
Village of Rothschild collecting ice skates for public ice rink use

Ice Skates
Ice Skates(Kelli McClintock)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Rothschild is collecting donations of ice skates of all sizes to be kept at the skating rink at George Street Park.

The skates will be sharpened, and if needed have the laces replaced. The donated skates will be available for people to use at the George Street Park Ice Rink.

The Rothschild Village Hall is located at 211 Grand Avenue in Rothschild.

