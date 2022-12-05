More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Angel Tree

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children.

The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com

If you don’t have time to do the shopping but still want to help, you can make a monetary donation. Checks can be dropped off at River of Hope Church. The church is located at 1129 W. Broadway Ave. in Medford. Checks should be written out to MATI, Medford Area for Tomorrow Inc.

