Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10.

The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.

This year, the East entrance to Marathon Park at Garfield Avenue will be the only entrance to the event. Other entrances will not be available to control traffic during the event. Recipients will be asked to drive through to pick up their ham. The recipient must be present to receive the ham. There are no exceptions.

The mission of the Man of Honor Society is to give back to veterans and active military members in Marathon County.

