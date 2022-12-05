News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday

Man of Honor Society ham giveaway
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway(Man of Honor Society)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10.

The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.

This year, the East entrance to Marathon Park at Garfield Avenue will be the only entrance to the event. Other entrances will not be available to control traffic during the event. Recipients will be asked to drive through to pick up their ham. The recipient must be present to receive the ham. There are no exceptions.

The mission of the Man of Honor Society is to give back to veterans and active military members in Marathon County.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal
Snow showers could affect locations south of Highway 29 Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week

Latest News

Prior to kickoff, Packers and Bears fans gathered together for some tailgate fun.
Packers fans take over Soldier Field in 206th meeting against the Bears
Angel tree stock image
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
Wrapping paper in the garbage on Dec. 23, 2019. (WSAW Photo)
Free presentation on Dec. 6 to highlight ways to reduce holiday trash
Sunrise 7 - Dec. 5, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know - Monday, December 5, 2022