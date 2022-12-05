Jaire Alexander turns tough day into heroic ending

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - Jaire Alexander was burned twice Sunday, something not too familiar for a corner who regards himself as the best in the league. However, Green Bay’s number one cornerback didn’t back down, producing the only play that mattered.

Alexander picked off Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields with less than three minutes to go in Sunday’s win over Chicago.

“I had to make a play,” said Alexander. “C’mon now. You try the best, you get the best results.”

Before that timely pick, Alexander was beating himself for getting beat twice, once that led to a Bears touchdown and once that resulted in nearly a lead-changing field goal.

“Early in the game, I was just trying to make too many plays,” said Alexander. “I was trying to change the game early. I don’t know what was going on.”

Alexander said that even his teammates were on him for the early mistake.

“They came in here in the locker room, and they yelled at me,” said Alexander. “They said, “It was your fault they gave up that blown pass. I said, ‘Alright cool.”

Even with the early miscues, the defense was confident their all-pro teammate would right the ship.

“He’s gonna be hard on himself but we told him ‘You the best, go make a play,” said cornerback Keisean Nixon. “That’s exactly what he did and he told the fans bye.”

There was never really a doubt from his teammates. They know full well what he’s capable of.

“Ja is Ja,” said Nixon. “We expect so much from him but it’s like, he human. You know what I’m saying. That’s the best right here.”

Icing the game is a feeling only a few have felt. Alexander had just the analogy for what it’s like.

“It was like putting on a fresh ironed T-Shirt from Walmart,” said Alexander.

The interception marked Alexander’s fourth of the year, a mark he’ll carry into the Packers’ bye week.

