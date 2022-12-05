Investigation continues into police shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting by a Shawano Police officer.

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in these investigations.

“The involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met with the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to provide statements,” says Chief Deputy George Lenzner, Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with the help of DCI. Upon completion, the investigation will be handed to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

“We appreciate your patience and will provide a more detailed update once all facts, and information are obtained by our detectives. We hope to have more details and information released by the end of this week,” Lenzner says.

On Nov. 19, Shawano Police were called to a home in the 900-block of Lafayette St.

Investigators say the officers were authorized to enter the home and were directed to the basement. Officers reported seeing a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.

An officer fired and hit the person holding the shotgun. That person was taken to a hospital where they died.

No names or identifying information have been released.

