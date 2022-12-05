News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Investigation continues into police shooting in Shawano

Shawano Police squad car outside the scene of Saturday's officer-involved shooting
Shawano Police squad car outside the scene of Saturday's officer-involved shooting
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting by a Shawano Police officer.

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in these investigations.

“The involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met with the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to provide statements,” says Chief Deputy George Lenzner, Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with the help of DCI. Upon completion, the investigation will be handed to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

“We appreciate your patience and will provide a more detailed update once all facts, and information are obtained by our detectives. We hope to have more details and information released by the end of this week,” Lenzner says.

On Nov. 19, Shawano Police were called to a home in the 900-block of Lafayette St.

Investigators say the officers were authorized to enter the home and were directed to the basement. Officers reported seeing a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.

An officer fired and hit the person holding the shotgun. That person was taken to a hospital where they died.

No names or identifying information have been released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal
Snow showers could affect locations south of Highway 29 Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week

Latest News

Prior to kickoff, Packers and Bears fans gathered together for some tailgate fun.
Packers fans take over Soldier Field in 206th meeting against the Bears
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday
Angel tree stock image
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
Wrapping paper in the garbage on Dec. 23, 2019. (WSAW Photo)
Free presentation on Dec. 6 to highlight ways to reduce holiday trash
Sunrise 7 - Dec. 5, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know - Monday, December 5, 2022